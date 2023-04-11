Cesium, NGA Join Hands on 3D Geospatial Data Research Efforts

Cesium, a provider of open platform for software applications, will work with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency on a potential five-year research and development effort focused on 3D geospatial data.

Under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, Cesium and NGA aim to enhance data analysis, transfer and utilization, the company said Monday.

The collaboration builds on NGA’s use of Cesium platform to support its Map of the World, providing intelligence community members with access to integrated intelligence content.

“At Cesium we’ve always admired NGA’s ability to collect, analyze and distribute geospatial data for the [Department of Defense/Intelligence Community],” said Patrick Cozzi, CEO of Cesium.