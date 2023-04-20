Cigent Unveils Storage Device With Ransomware Prevention Functions; Seagate’s William Downer Quoted

Cigent Technology has launched a storage device equipped with capabilities to counter ransomware attacks.

Cigent Secure SSD+ comes with an artificial intelligence microprocessor with machine learning that works to stop ransomware and safeguard data on the device from being encrypted or stolen by constantly monitoring disk activity, the company said Wednesday.

When combined with Cigent’s Data Defense software, Secure SSD+ could help organizations safeguard data from being encrypted, wiped or modified by ransomware and initiate multifactor authentication by triggering a “Shields Up” status in the event of an attack.

“Federal, state, and local agencies alike are daily being ransomed without the full measures to effectively stop attackers,” said William Downer, vice president of national programs at Seagate Government Solutions.

“Storage devices that automatically prevent ransomware attacks are exactly what government organizations need to finally put an end to being held hostage by ransomware cyber-criminals,” Downer added.

Cigent Secure SSD+ features erasure verification function and the ability to collect detailed data access logs in the drive to prevent threat actors from hiding their tracks.

Cigent will start offering the solid-state drive in May.