Class Buys CoSo Cloud to Boost Virtual Learning Market Footprint

Electronic learning software developer Class has acquired CoSo Cloud, a provider of secure private cloud managed services, for an undisclosed amount as part of efforts to expand its workforce development and virtual training offerings for government and commercial customers.

San Francisco, California-headquartered CoSo Cloud will combine its workforce with Class‘ team of technologists and compliance and education experts that serves users from over 1,500 institutions globally, Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class, said Wednesday.

As part of the transaction, Glen Vondrick, former CEO of CoSo Cloud, will serve as general manager of the new Class subsidiary.

“Together, we are one global team united and capable of driving the next generation of virtual training, eLearning, and high-consequence meetings solutions to serve all industries and preferences of our customers,” Vondrick said.

CoSo Cloud has a moderate authority to operate certification from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its private cloud managed service for Adobe Connect remote training platform.