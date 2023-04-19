in News, Space

Clint Crosier: 14 Global Startups Selected for 2023 AWS Space Accelerator

Clint Crosier: 14 Global Startups Selected for 2023 AWS Space Accelerator - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amazon Web Services has announced the selection of 14 global startups for a four-week mentorship, technical and business program that seeks to help the companies leverage cloud computing to further develop their space platforms and advance growth initiatives.

AWS and TechConnect experts selected the startups for the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator program based on the innovative nature of their projects, relevance to the space sustainability focus and the value their proposed technologies can deliver to the space industry, among other factors, Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite solutions at AWS, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

AWS Space Accelerator will kick off in May and culminate with a demo day on July 19 in San Francisco. 

Crosier noted that program participants will get up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credit through AWS Activate, specialized training, mentoring and business development support.

The selected startups are:

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Amazon Web ServicesAWSaws space acceleratorclint crosiercloudDelta-V AnalyticsGATE SpaceGovconGRASPIn Orbit AerospaceIntegrateKawa SpaceLittle Place LabsLunasondeNominalRaven Space SystemsRogue Space SystemsSpaceSpace KineticViolet LabsXona Space Systems

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Northrop Wraps Up Critical Design Review for SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Wraps Up Critical Design Review for SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer
Latest Raytheon Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Variant Completes Functional Configuration Audit - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Latest Raytheon Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Variant Completes Functional Configuration Audit