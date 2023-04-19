Clint Crosier: 14 Global Startups Selected for 2023 AWS Space Accelerator

Amazon Web Services has announced the selection of 14 global startups for a four-week mentorship, technical and business program that seeks to help the companies leverage cloud computing to further develop their space platforms and advance growth initiatives.

AWS and TechConnect experts selected the startups for the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator program based on the innovative nature of their projects, relevance to the space sustainability focus and the value their proposed technologies can deliver to the space industry, among other factors, Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite solutions at AWS, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

AWS Space Accelerator will kick off in May and culminate with a demo day on July 19 in San Francisco.

Crosier noted that program participants will get up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credit through AWS Activate, specialized training, mentoring and business development support.

The selected startups are: