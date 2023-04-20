Consulting Firm Vistant Expands Support Services for DHA; Walter Barnes Quoted

Vistant, formerly PM Consulting Group, will increase its health care support services for two organizations under the Defense Health Agency.

The Towson, Maryland-based consulting firm said Wednesday it received extension contracts and will provide DHA’s Clinical Operations Program Management Office with additional services such as infection control, patient safety as well as credentialing and privileging support.

Additionally, Vistant will expand its contract with the DHA Department of Paralegal at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to support active and retired service members, their dependents and the Department of Defense’s civilian employees.

“We’re proud to help advance high-reliability practices and ensure a culture of safety across the DHA through process improvement and innovative thinking,” said Walter Barnes, president of Vistant.

In March, a rebranding effort took place to reflect the company’s objective to deliver mission support to its public sector clients.