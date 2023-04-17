DARPA Kickstarts BRIDGES Initiative With Calls for Antenna Concepts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is seeking concepts focused on enhancing designs, components, production and processing for next generation antenna, the first topic under its Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems program.

The objective is to explore new antenna designs that offer substantially boosted performance or a significant reduction in size, weight, power and cost, DARPA said Friday.

Greg Kuperman, program manager at DARPA’s strategic technology office, called on small businesses and non-traditional defense contractors to submit proposals and leverage their respective expertise to tap potential technical capabilities across small and large commercial companies that can assist in national security needs.

Interested participants may submit their proposals until May 31. Concepts submitted after may be accepted and evaluated on a rolling basis until the final deadline of April 12, 2024.

The BRIDGES initiative is aimed at expanding the Department of Defense’s access to companies cleared to work on classified military projects. DARPA plans to periodically introduce multiple technical topics under the program.