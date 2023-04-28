DARPA Launches Market Research for Business Process Logic Initiative

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is seeking input from developers of technologies capable of bridging business process logic gaps.

In a presolicitation notice posted on SAM.gov Thursday, DARPA said the Business Process Logic Program intends to address the issues and vulnerabilities in business systems that control and manage defense-critical processes such as manufacturing, infrastructure and logistics.

The BPL program will run in three stages over a 48-month period, according to a document attached to the announcement.

Phase I will cover the demonstration of a test platform that is representative of a Defense Industrial Base manufacturing BL system, and the following phase will be a test platform demo for a different type of workflow, particularly a DIB logistics BL system. A go/no-go decision will occur after this step.

Phase III will involve collaborative work on the transition of the technologies developed in the prior two phases.

The government is expected to make multiple awards for the program. Historically black colleges and universities as well as small disadvantaged businesses and minority institutions are encouraged to submit proposals.

Interested proposers have until June 30 to make their submissions.