Dewberry EVP Phil Thiel to Serve on National Geospatial Advisory Committee

Phil Thiel , executive vice president at Dewberry and principal-in-charge of the company’s geospatial contracts, has been named as one of the new members of a committee responsible for making geospatial policy and management recommendations to the federal government.

“The National Geospatial Advisory Committee plays a vital role in advancing the nation’s adoption and implementation of geospatial technologies, and I’m truly honored and humbled to join the committee,” Thiel said in a statement published Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Interior announced 14 NGAC appointees , who are each expected to serve three-year terms. NGAC holds up to four meetings annually and operates under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

Thiel has been working at Dewberry for over two decades now, according to his LinkedIn profile. He oversees the delivery of surveying, remote sensing, geographic information systems, information technology and other professional services to customers.

He handles Dewberry’s major geospatial contracts with several agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fish and Wildlife Service and Geological Survey.