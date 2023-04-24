DHS Opens National Competition for Clean Energy Innovation

The Department of Homeland Security has launched the Clean Power for Hours Challenge, a national competition seeking reliable and effective clean energy sources capable of offering consistent backup power to ensure hospitals and other essential facilities continue operations amid emergencies.

The Science and Technology Directorate-led initiative is divided into two phases, with the initial stage requiring participants to present how their service can address climate change risks, DHS said Friday.

Up to 15 finalists will receive $10,000 in the first stage and advance to the next round. The winner of the challenge will receive $400,000, while the runner-up will receive $200,000 and up to two honorable mentions will bring home a prize of $50,000

“The Clean Power for Hours Challenge opens a door for the creative and innovative minds of our nation to submit clean energy solutions that will effectively support communities in times of need,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is also a previous Wash100 Award winner.

All challenge submissions are due on Aug. 8.