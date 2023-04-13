in Cybersecurity, News

DISA Deploys HPE Aruba Network Security Platforms for Digital Transformation

Photo / arubanetworks.com
The Defense Information Systems Agency is deploying a suite of cloud-based edge services platforms from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to modernize and secure its multi-class wireless networks as part of a broader digital transformation initiative.

The effort includes the deployment of HPE Aruba Networking Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass to enable secure network access control for DoDNet users worldwide, the company said Wednesday.

The Wi-Fi 6 deployment supports DISA’s zero trust architecture implementation by providing security capabilities such as Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 for increased password and guest access authentication.

With the Aruba network security platforms, DoDNet aims to provide unified, secure wireless access for government-owned equipment and devices across all classification levels

The deployment is part of the Fourth Estate Network Optimization initiative aimed at aligning and consolidating information technology efforts across the armed services and intelligence communities.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

