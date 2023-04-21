DISA Releases Solicitation for Army Systems Engineering, Technical Assistance Services

The Defense Information Systems Agency is seeking proposals for a range of services for a unit under the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications – Tactical.

DISA said in a solicitation published Thursday on SAM.gov it is looking for a contractor that will support PEO C3T’s Project Manager Mission Command via the PM MC Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance Contract .

PM MC provides adaptive mission command and situational awareness capabilities for the service branch and joint forces.

The expected services include overall management support in the areas of technical/engineering, business as well as logistics and readiness for all assigned PM MC programs, according to a document posted with the solicitation announcement.

Work is expected to last for a year, with the possibility of running for four more years if contract options are exercised.

Performance is set to occur at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and may also be conducted at the contractor’s site, various U.S. states, government locations or military sites outside the country.

Interested parties will undergo a full and open competition process for the hybrid cost-reimbursement/cost-plus fixed fee contract.

The government will make an award without conducting talks with offerors except for clarifications and required communications and will reserve the right to award no contract at all.

DISA will accept offers until May 22.