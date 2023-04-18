DLH Subsidiary Secures Navy Contract for Continued Information System Services

A subsidiary of systems engineering and integration services provider DLH will continue providing the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic with enterprise stage and delivery services under a potential five-year, $14.6 million contract.

Grove Resource Solutions is tasked to support end-to-end information system processing, which includes cybersecurity, procurement compliance, information technology imaging and supply chain management for the Department of Navy organization, DLH said Monday.

Under the contract, the DLH unit will also utilize methods and tools for capacity planning, ES&D facility operations and asset tracking to modernize government systems.

Kelly Baldwin, president of DLH’s National Security Programs business unit, said the contract reflects the company’s commitment to providing clients with secure and compliant IT hardware and software to support warfighters.