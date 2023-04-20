DMI Lands NIH Recompete for Cybersecurity Modernization Efforts; Rocky Thurston Quoted

DMI will continue modernizing the cybersecurity posture of the National Institutes of Health under a three-year, $24 million recompete contract.

DMI will handle cybersecurity enhancements for NIH as part of the Cybersecurity Modernization II Initiative, the OceanSound Partners portfolio company said Wednesday.

The contract covers the modernization of industrial control systems, management of enterprise assets, assessment and authorization of cloud services and supervision of third-party vendors to support the NIH Office of Director Office of Information Technology.

“This win validates the National Institute of Health’s confidence in DMI’s capacity to deliver high-quality, strategic cybersecurity services,” said Rocky Thurston, chief operating officer of DMI.