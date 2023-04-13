DOD Grants IL5 Provisional Authorization to Palo Alto for Prisma Access Firewall Software

Palo Alto Networks has received Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization from the Department of Defense for its Prisma Access firewall as a service.

The provisional IL5 allows defense organizations to use Prisma in implementing zero trust cybersecurity strategy, the company said Wednesday.

Prisma Access is designed to provide next-generation firewall and domain name system security, as well as protection from cyberthreats and data loss. It also offers web gateway security and acts as an access security broker when used with Prisma Software as a Service in cloud environments.

“The IL5 PA for Prisma Access can provide the DoD with consistent, best-in-class security and least-privileged access to controlled unclassified information, designated mission-critical information and National Security Systems information,” said Lee Klarich, executive vice president and chief product officer of Palo Alto Networks.