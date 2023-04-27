DOD Invests in Expansion of Wearable Infectious Disease Detector Project

The Department of Defense has infused an additional $10 million into the Defense Innovation Unit’s Rapid Assessment of Threat Exposure project, which tested a wearable technology prototype for early detection of COVID-19.

The funding enables the RATE program to include 4,500 new devices in its study and expand distribution of the technology within the department, DIU said Tuesday.

The prototype was developed by Philips using biometric data obtained from more than 11,000 individuals. The company incorporated predictive artificial intelligence algorithm into the design of the wearable technology.

RATE trials showed that the prototype predicted COVID-19 up to 48 hours before the appearance of symptoms, and up to three days prior to diagnosis. In some cases, the algorithm prognosticated COVID and other viruses six days earlier than symptomatic manifestation.

“With RATE, the DOD can use commercial wearables to noninvasively monitor a Service member’s health and provide early alerts to potential infection before it spreads,” said Jeff Schneider, RATE program manager.