Chris Townsend: Elastic Pledges Threat Intelligence Input in Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Elastic has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s partnership with IT security companies that have committed to sharing information on cyber risks.

Chris Townsend, vice president of public sector sales at Elastic, wrote in a blog post published Friday the company’s Security Labs team could help the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative initiative establish a synchronized and holistic response and defense against online threats.

The Security Labs organization comprises engineers, researchers and practitioners who investigate malware, ransomware, tactics, adversaries and suspicious activity groups.

“With Elastic and the JCDC committed to removing silos and streamlining data-sharing, we can combine the best of industry innovation and government efforts to combat cyber threats,” Townsend said.

He added that the company works to turn massive amounts of data into actionable insights and seeks to help JCDC realize its 2023 planning agenda.

