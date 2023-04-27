in News

Ensco to Bring HMI, Certification Products & Services to Army Aviation Summit; Jeff Stevens Quoted

ENSCO/ensco.com
Ensco will exhibit its products and services for human machine interface as well as airworthiness safety and security at the U.S. Army’s Aviation Mission Solutions Summit.

The engineering company said Wednesday that it will feature the IData HMI toolkit, IDataMap 2D and 3D digital mapping platform and IGL software graphics renderer.

Ensco’s certification services are aligned with DO-178, D0-254, MIL-STD and Future Airborne Compatibility Environment standards. Its HMI tools integrate open architecture into the development of embedded HMI displays used in military as well as commercial aviation.

“We know how vital it is that airborne systems meet increasingly high compliance standards and are pleased to make our certification services and HMI solutions available to meet the mission and safety goals for manned and unmanned systems alike,” Ensco president Jeff Stevens remarked.

The summit is happening from April 26 to 28 in Nashville, Tennessee.

