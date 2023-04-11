FDA Taps Cerner Enviza, John Snow Labs for AI-driven Drug Safety Study

The Food and Drug Administration has enlisted Oracle subsidiary Cerner Enviza and John Snow Labs to use artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help boost drug safety.

The collaboration is part of FDA’s Sentinel Initiative, a two-year project that aims to analyze electronic clinical notes to understand drug side effects, Oracle said Monday.

Under the agreement, Cerner and John Snow Labs will develop AI and NLP technologies to extract notes from electronic health records of patients taking the asthma drug montelukast. Their objective is to address the bottleneck in clinician note translation, which slows down data collection and interpretation of possible symptoms and effects of medicines on a large population.

The team will also receive clinical expertise and consulting services from Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, and National Jewish Health.

Mike Kelly, global head of Cerner Enviza, said the team will leverage Oracle’s de-identified EHR data to provide physicians and researchers with validated and usable information.

“Connected technologies and unified data can accelerate innovation and, in turn, help providers realize better recommendations and outcomes for their patients,” he added.