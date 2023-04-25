Forcepoint Joins CISA-Led Collaboration on Threat Intelligence; Sean Berg Quoted

Forcepoint has joined a public-private partnership led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to enhance information sharing on cybersecurity threats.

The Herndon, Virginia-headquartered security company said Monday it will build on its experience in leading cybersecurity efforts for defense, civilian and intelligence agencies to support the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative‘s mission to improve the U.S. security posture and resilience.

Forcepoint will also provide government and industry leaders with access to its research on cyberthreat trends to gain insights on how to combat current and future threats.

Sean Berg, president of global governments and critical infrastructure at Forcepoint, said the company will collaborate with CISA and other JCDC members to safeguard critical assets and data and help shape the future of cyber landscape for customers.

CISA established the partnership in August 2021 to implement a proactive approach to mitigating cybersecurity threats faced by the U.S. and international allies.