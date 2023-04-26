Former ASRC Federal Exec Jeffrey Weiss Named Qlarant CFO

Jeffrey Weiss , a more than 17-year federal contracting professional and former group vice president of finance and business operations at ASRC Federal , has been appointed as chief financial officer of Qlarant .

He brings his extensive experience in business development and project management to Qlarant as the contractor continues its leadership team expansion efforts, the Easton, Maryland-based technology company said Tuesday.

For nearly a decade, Weiss was with ASRC Federal, where he served as director of business operations as well as program finance manager.

The executive also previously served as a project control manager at Leidos and Science Applications International Corp. , according to his LinkedIn profile .

“[My] objectives are fairly straight-forward and tactical… I want to build an understanding of the company’s industry and customer base,” said Weiss said.

Ron Forsythe, CEO of Qlarant, remarked on Weiss’ career focused on providing companies with “sound financial strategies.”

ASRC Federal’s annual revenue more than doubled, while SAIC’s yearly income increased to $11 billion from $6 billion, during Weiss’ stay at the two companies.