Galois Team Determines Specs for SDA’s Cryptographic Module Prototype

Galois, its spinout Niobium Microsystems and partner Innoflight have determined the hardware and software specifications for the prototype of a cryptographic module meant to safeguard the Space Development Agency’s satellite network.

The team developed the product line, architecture, cryptographic algorithm and system specifications for the prototype in support of the High Integrity, Performant, Efficient Realization of a SPAceborne Cryptographic Engine project, Galois said Monday.

Using digital engineering, the group demonstrated that both software and firmware implementations perform exactly as they should under all circumstances.

Galois intends to build the HIPERSPACE Phase II prototype product in the upcoming months.

The HIPERSPACE initiative ultimately aims to develop a platform that can enable the safe transmission and receipt of encrypted data within SDA’s satellite communication system.