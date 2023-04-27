General Dynamics Unit, Abaco Systems Partner to Build Embedded Cybersecurity Capabilities

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business unit has partnered with Abaco Systems, a subsidiary of electronic instrument manufacturer Amatek, to develop new rugged embedded computing systems for use in communications, electronic warfare, networking and other mission areas.

Under the partnership, General Dynamics will combine its programmable, embeddable security systems with Abaco’s rugged embedded computing technology to provide high-grade encryption and anti-tamper capabilities, GDMS said Wednesday.

The companies seek to build cybersecurity early in product development to address the defense industry’s embedded electronics requirements.

“This unique partnership enables Abaco and General Dynamics to quickly provide advanced embedded cryptographic solutions for communications, networking, electronic warfare, and other mission operations around the world,” commented Mike Underwood, division vice president and business unit manager at Abaco.

Scott Dunderdale, VP and general manager for land and air systems at GDMS, said the partnership will also enable both companies to pursue business opportunities in the rugged embedded systems market.