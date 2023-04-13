General Atomics Uses LEO Satcom Datalink to Support AI-Piloted MQ-20 Avenger Drone Flight

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has demonstrated the ability of its MQ-20 Avenger unmanned aircraft system to fly autonomously using artificial intelligence pilots controlled via a low Earth orbit satellite communication data link.

GA-ASI said Tuesday the collaborative flight maneuvers were conducted through a collaborative combat aircraft ecosystem fused with live, virtual and constructive capabilities and mission beyond line of sight data links from L3Harris Technologies and Ball Aerospace.

During the flight test, an L3Harris-built RASOR multi-functional processor was used to control Ball Aerospace’s BLOS Active Electronically Scanned Array system installed on the test aircraft.

“This showcases our rapidly maturing CCA mission system suite and moves us one step closer to providing this revolutionary capability to the warfighter,” said Michael Atwood, senior director of advanced programs at GA-ASI.