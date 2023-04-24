in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics Unit to Continue Navy HR Management System Support Under $96M Deal

General Dynamics’ information technology business has secured a two-year, $95.5 million non-competitive contract to continue operating and maintaining the U.S. Navy’s online personnel management platform.

The Defense Department said Friday General Dynamics Information Technology will also keep integrating the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System with the Navy Personnel and Pay platform via the cost and cost-plus-fixed-fee award.

NSIPS is the Navy’s single, field-entry, electronic pay system that also serves as an enterprise resource planning system where sailors can gain access to their electronic service and career counseling records as well as training data.

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is the contracting activity and will obligate funds from the service’s fiscal 2023 O&M and research, development, test and evaluation budget.

GDIT’s work is expected to occur in New Orleans, Louisiana, and run through May 14, 2025, if all options are exercised.

Written by Kacey Roberts

