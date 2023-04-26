in News, Technology

GM, Samsung SDI Eye $3B Investment in EV Battery Cell Production Facility

GM, Samsung SDI Eye $3B Investment in EV Battery Cell Production Facility - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Motors and South Korea-based Samsung SDI plan to make an investment of more than $3 billion to establish a new facility in the U.S. to produce battery cells for electric vehicles.

The companies expect the manufacturing plant to be operational by 2026 with over 30 Gigawatt hours of battery cell capacity, according to a joint release published Wednesday.

“The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

The planned facility will have production lines for cylindrical and prismatic cells and is expected to generate thousands of operations and construction jobs.

GM’s Ultium battery platform is designed to work with multiple cell form factors.

“The introduction of new cell form factors will allow us to expand into even more segments more quickly and integrate cells directly into battery packs to reduce weight, complexity and costs,” said Doug Parks, executive vice president for GM’s global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

battery cellDoug Parkselectric vehicleEVGeneral MotorsGMGovconinvestmentmanufacturing plantMary BarraSamsung SDIUltium

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Integral Federal JV Wins Navy Intell Office's Analytic Support Contract; Rob Marcus Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Integral Federal JV Wins Navy Intell Office’s Analytic Support Contract; Rob Marcus Quoted
Former ASRC Federal Exec Jeffrey Weiss Named Qlarant CFO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former ASRC Federal Exec Jeffrey Weiss Named Qlarant CFO