Gregory Bowman: Siemens Xcelerator Digital Offering Supports DOD Organic Industrial Base Modernization

Gregory Bowman, chief strategy officer and senior vice president at Siemens Government Technologies, highlighted an open digital business platform that the company designed to support the modernization of the Department of Defense’s organic industrial base.

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, Bowman said the Siemens Xcelerator works to enable organizations to use a suite of connected software and hardware to collect, analyze and visualize data within a single environment.

“With a comprehensive and integrated digital platform in place, government customers can deploy different tools and software that enable specific modernization efforts within the OIB,” added Bowman.

For instance, the Air Force uses Teamcenter, part of the Xcelerator offering, to support the service branch’s entire product lifecycle management.

“With Teamcenter, the USAF is leveraging a comprehensive solution with an open and adaptable work environment that connects people, projects, systems, and data. As a result, new technologies are developed and onboarded much faster and products can be optimized through digital twin modeling with lower cost and risk,” said Bowman.

Also part of the Xcelerator portfolio is the Siemens Defense Cloud, a software-as-a-service application suite with Ready status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.