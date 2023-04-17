in News, Space

HawkEye 360 Launches 7th RF Satellite Cluster to LEO; John Serafini Quoted

HawkEye 360 has deployed its seventh cluster of next generation radio frequency sensing spacecraft to low Earth orbit to expand its constellation of RF signal mapping satellites.

The Cluster 7 trio has established communications with HawkEye 360 operations team after launching aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the Transporter-7 small satellite rideshare mission, HawkEye 360 said Saturday.

With the latest cluster, the company now operates 21 LEO-based satellites to collect RF data and intelligence in the 15 to 18 gigahertz range.

“The continued expansion of our RF-sensing satellite constellation enables us to more quickly and accurately reveal global activities to make the world a safer and more secure place,” said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360.

The launch comes after HawkEye 360’s Cluster 6 satellites enter an inclined orbit to collect more data in mid-latitude regions.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

