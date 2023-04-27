in Contract Awards, News

HII to Provide USAFE-AFAFRICA With Advisory, Assistance Services via $995M Multi-Award Deal; Andy Green Quoted

Andy Green
HII‘s mission technologies business unit will provide advisory and assistance services to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa under a $995 million multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The company said Wednesday it will assist USAFE-AFAFRICA personnel in conducting information analyses, evaluations and training activities across European Command and Africa Command areas of responsibility.

Andy Green, president of HII Mission Technologies and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the contract extends the company’s work to help the warfighting command deter aggression and strengthen partnerships throughout the European and African continents.

“Our team brings extensive knowledge and expertise critical to this mission, and we are honored to be selected as one of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s industry partners,” the HII executive vice president added.

HII is among the nine companies awarded spots on the IDIQ to support decision-making, policy development, management, administration and systems operations across the region.

