Hughes’ James Clevenger: Agencies Advance Emerging Tech Adoption

James Clevenger, director of government sales at Hughes Network Systems, said there are three key takeaways from a recent event attended by state information technology leaders in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and one of those is that government agencies are initiating efforts to be more agile by adopting emerging technologies to meet their enterprise objectives and entering into contracts that “no longer lock them long-term” into specific systems.

Clevenger wrote in an article published Wednesday that more people are expressing interest in emerging tech platforms, including low-Earth orbit satellite systems designed to support sensitive and high-priority applications.

He cited the staffing and cybersecurity challenges facing state agencies and how a managed security services provider could help address such challenges.

“Even for agencies with a solid in-house IT team, an MSSP can complement existing resources to improve security and enable uninterrupted citizen services,” Clevenger wrote.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

