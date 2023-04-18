Hughes Rolls Out Smart Network Edge SD-WAN for Military Operations; Rick Lober Quoted

Hughes Network Systems has unveiled a virtualized software-defined wide-area networking technology intended to orchestrate diverse satellite and terrestrial networks operated by the Department of Defense.

The Smart Network Edge software optimizes 5G, cable, fiber, geostationary and low Earth orbit satellite networks to manage multi-transport modems remotely, enable autonomous routing path selection and distribute packetized data across multiple networks, Hughes said Monday.

Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of the defense and government systems division at Hughes, said the SD-WAN router is designed to help DOD “take advantage of equipment and transports from multiple providers.”

“It’s software-defined networking in the very broadest sense, orchestrating typically stove-piped communications systems in use across the DOD to enable secure network interoperability and resiliency at scale,” Lober added.

Smart Network Edge also collects fault, configuration, accounting, performance and security data to enhance situational awareness and accommodates modems equipped with anti-jamming capabilities.