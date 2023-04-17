ICF to Deliver Environmental Compliance Services to Los Angeles County for Mobility Transformation Initiative

ICF will provide Los Angeles County with environmental compliance services over a potential five-year period in support of its modernization of transportation systems.

Work is under a recompete contract with $18 million ceiling from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and has three base years and two one-year options, the global consulting and technology services provider said Thursday.

To help Metro transform the county’s future of mobility, ICF will work to streamline environmental review process by utilizing expertise and analytics capabilities. The contractor will also assist in ensuring compliance with local, state and federal requirements.

“ICF has a proven track record of addressing environmental and equity concerns in the transportation infrastructure sector,” said Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure at ICF. “We are excited to continue our 13-year partnership with Metro to help the agency deliver on its vision of creating a better transportation future for all.”

ICF collaborates with more than 20 disadvantaged business enterprises on the initiative.