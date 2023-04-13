in Executive Moves, News

ID.me Closes $132M Series D Funding; Names Samantha Greenberg as CFO

ID.me has closed a Viking Global Investors-led Series D funding round and raised $132 million, bringing total investments to the company to over $240 million. 

Participants in the funding round were CapitalG, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint, FTV Capital, PSP Growth, Auctus Investment Group, Moonshots Capital and Scout Ventures, the digital identity company said Tuesday.

ID.me also appointed Samantha Greenberg as chief financial officer. She brings over 20 years of experience in financial operations leadership

The executive previously served as CFO of Mint House and was a portfolio manager for technology, media and telecom at Citadel

Commenting on Greenberg’s appointment, Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO, said, “Her expertise will support our mission to provide our more than 100 million members with a safe and secure digital identity credential facilitating access across services, benefits, health care and commerce without selling their personal data.”

Written by Regina Garcia

