Indus Technology Lands $82M Navy C4I Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded INDUS Technology a potential five-year, $82 million contract for planning and logistics services to a program office under Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

San Diego-based Indus will engineer production systems for the Shore and Expeditionary Integration Program Office, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

DOD added the company will provide program and project management, integration and platform management support to the PMW 790 organization under NAVWAR’s program executive office for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence.

The branch obligated $7.6 million on the award from its fiscal 2023 other procurement and operations and maintenance funds.

Indus will allocate 64 percent of the contracted work hours to company venue and perform the remaining 36 percent at government location.