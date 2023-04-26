in News, Technology

Inmarsat Government Launches Ultra-Lightweight Version of L-Band Airborne ISR Service

https://archintelmedia.force.com/archintel/graphicschassis#/db/general-graphic-request?request=a1s8X00000HXx72QAD
Inmarsat Government Launches Ultra-Lightweight Version of L-Band Airborne ISR Service - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Inmarsat‘s government business arm has released the ultra-lightweight version of its L-band airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance user terminal that works to enable secure satellite-based beyond line-of-sight communications.

LAISR ULW is supported by Inmarsat Government’s Black ICE Medium Software Defined Radio and features multiple antenna options ranging from compact omnidirectional ultra wideband patch antennas to fuselage-mounted variants, allowing the flexibility to customize the terminal based on individual requirements, the company said Tuesday.

The terminal also offers an integrated antenna self-steering capability to eliminate the need for external navigation data from the host platform and uses a multiprotocol label-switching terrestrial backbone to secure the transport of customer traffic to its destination.

“The ULW terminal reflects upon their critical requirements for satcom-enabled BLOS connectivity and provides small UAS platforms (Group 2+) with a globally portable communications solution that provides high-rate return and maintains platform range to support ISR missions worldwide,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer at Inmarsat Government.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Beyond Line-of-SightBLOS communicationsGovconInmarsat GovernmentISRL-band Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Ultra-LightweightLAISR ULWMatt Wissleruser terminal

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

SpaceX Rocket Sends Sateliot’s 5G Satellite to Orbit - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpaceX Rocket Sends Sateliot’s 5G Satellite to Orbit
EPA Validates General Atomics' Novel Treatment for Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances; Scott Forney Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
EPA Validates General Atomics’ Novel Treatment for Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances; Scott Forney Quoted