Inmarsat Government Launches Ultra-Lightweight Version of L-Band Airborne ISR Service

Inmarsat‘s government business arm has released the ultra-lightweight version of its L-band airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance user terminal that works to enable secure satellite-based beyond line-of-sight communications.

LAISR ULW is supported by Inmarsat Government’s Black ICE Medium Software Defined Radio and features multiple antenna options ranging from compact omnidirectional ultra wideband patch antennas to fuselage-mounted variants, allowing the flexibility to customize the terminal based on individual requirements, the company said Tuesday.

The terminal also offers an integrated antenna self-steering capability to eliminate the need for external navigation data from the host platform and uses a multiprotocol label-switching terrestrial backbone to secure the transport of customer traffic to its destination.

“The ULW terminal reflects upon their critical requirements for satcom-enabled BLOS connectivity and provides small UAS platforms (Group 2+) with a globally portable communications solution that provides high-rate return and maintains platform range to support ISR missions worldwide,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer at Inmarsat Government.