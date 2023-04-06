Boeing’s Insitu Subsidiary Unveils Integrator VTOL Drone Tech at Navy League Expo

Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, has introduced its Integrator unmanned aerial system capable of vertical take-off and landing at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exhibition in Maryland.

Integrator uses Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System to launch vertically from ships without reducing payload capacity or minimizing flight endurance, Insitu said Monday.

The VTOL platform works as a portable system that can maneuver in high seas or other maritime conditions and does not require stationary launch and recovery equipment.

“Customers can finally have it all: vertical launch and recovery with industry-leading payload capacity and endurance for their most critical missions, even in the most extreme maritime environments and sea states, without sacrificing valuable transport, deck, or hangar space,” said Diane Rose, president and CEO of Insitu.

The company debuted Integrator after it announced that the 150-pound UAS achieved a record duration flight of 25.5 hours on a multipayload mission.