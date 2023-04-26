Integral Federal JV Wins Navy Intell Office’s Analytic Support Contract; Rob Marcus Quoted

Integral Federal has booked a contract to provide the Office of Naval Intelligence with maritime-focused analytic intelligence support services over a five-year period.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said Tuesday it received the award via its joint venture called Derivative.

Integral works to transform data into comprehensible information and action, and helps its customers leverage existing and emerging technologies to support business development activities.

Rob Marcus, senior vice president of BD at Integral Federal, said the company is excited to work with ONI. “This work allows us to continue expanding our practice; playing an even greater role in our Nation’s security today and for tomorrow.”