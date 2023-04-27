in News, Technology

Intellian to Invest $100M in Satcom Tech R&D Efforts in Maryland

Intellian Technologies logo/Intellian Technologies
Intellian to Invest $100M in Satcom Tech R&D Efforts in Maryland - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Intellian Technologies has launched a research and development center in Rockville, Maryland, and announced plans to invest $100 million in efforts to conduct research and build satellite communications technology platforms.

The company said Wednesday the Advanced Development Center will house top tech industry talent focused on developing satellite user terminals and phased array antennas.

With the investment, Intellian expects to grow its team to over 70 by the fourth quarter of 2023 and promote innovation and economic growth in Montgomery County and in the state.

“The ADC is ideally situated in the heart of ‘Satellite Valley,’ with many of our key satellite network partners close by,” said Eric Sung, president and CEO of Intellian.

“With an ever-increasing interest from enterprise, government and maritime customers for phased array antennas, the $100m commitment to the development of this product portfolio is a key point of growth and expansion for Intellian,” Sung added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ADCAdvanced Development CenterEric SungGovconIntellian TechnologiesinvestmentPhased Array Antennaresearch and developmentSATCOMsatellite communicationssatellite user terminal

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Joby Aviation Books $55M Air Force Contract Extension for eVTOL Aircraft Delivery - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Joby Aviation Books $55M Air Force Contract Extension for eVTOL Aircraft Delivery
AeroVironment Secures Army Procurement Contract for Loitering Missile Systems; Brett Hush Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AeroVironment Secures Army Procurement Contract for Loitering Missile Systems; Brett Hush Quoted