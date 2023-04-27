Intellian to Invest $100M in Satcom Tech R&D Efforts in Maryland

Intellian Technologies has launched a research and development center in Rockville, Maryland, and announced plans to invest $100 million in efforts to conduct research and build satellite communications technology platforms.

The company said Wednesday the Advanced Development Center will house top tech industry talent focused on developing satellite user terminals and phased array antennas.

With the investment, Intellian expects to grow its team to over 70 by the fourth quarter of 2023 and promote innovation and economic growth in Montgomery County and in the state.

“The ADC is ideally situated in the heart of ‘Satellite Valley,’ with many of our key satellite network partners close by,” said Eric Sung, president and CEO of Intellian.

“With an ever-increasing interest from enterprise, government and maritime customers for phased array antennas, the $100m commitment to the development of this product portfolio is a key point of growth and expansion for Intellian,” Sung added.