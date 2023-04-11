in Executive Moves, News

IPT Associates COO Jon Katz Adds President Title

Jon Katz, chief operating officer of IPT Associates since 2019, has been elevated to a dual role as president and COO at the federal information technology and professional services provider.

Katz will lead initiatives to grow IPTA’s market footprint, internal operations, delivery teams and customer relationships, the company said Monday.

He will plan, direct and organize the day-to-day operations of the company, as well as ensure the delivery of quality service to clients in the federal government.

The Southern New Hampshire University graduate joined IPTA as human resources director and facilities security officer in October 2011 and was promoted to director of operations in February 2015, according to his LinkedIn.

IPTA credited Katz with driving the company’s strategy to build up its portfolio of mission support contracts.

Earlier in his career, he served as HR manager at Windmill International. His two-decade professional experience covers work in business strategy, operations, talent management and technology areas.

Written by Kacey Roberts

