Jacobs Helps MDA Execute Flight Test of Aegis Missile Defense System in Hawaii

Jacobs supported a live flight test of the Missile Defense Agency’s Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System held on March 30 in Hawaii as part of the Integrated Research and Development for Enterprise Solutions contract.

During the test, the Standard Missile-6 Dual II with Software Upgrade intercepted a target launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai in Hawaii, Jacobs said Wednesday.

The company supplied information technology systems and services and network connectivity to provide workstations for about 300 employees involved in the live fire test.

Contract personnel also maintained and upgraded key test assets during the event, which marks the third test flight carried out using the SM-6 Dual II SWUP.

In 2017, Jacobs secured the $4.6 billion IRES follow-on contract to provide concurrent test, training and operations support services for MDA.