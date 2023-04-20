in News, Technology

Jacobs Helps MDA Execute Flight Test of Aegis Missile Defense System in Hawaii

MDA Aegis BMD flight test / jacobs.com
Jacobs Helps MDA Execute Flight Test of Aegis Missile Defense System in Hawaii - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jacobs supported a live flight test of the Missile Defense Agency’s Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System held on March 30 in Hawaii as part of the Integrated Research and Development for Enterprise Solutions contract.

During the test, the Standard Missile-6 Dual II with Software Upgrade intercepted a target launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai in Hawaii, Jacobs said Wednesday.

The company supplied information technology systems and services and network connectivity to provide workstations for about 300 employees involved in the live fire test.

Contract personnel also maintained and upgraded key test assets during the event, which marks the third test flight carried out using the SM-6 Dual II SWUP.

In 2017, Jacobs secured the $4.6 billion IRES follow-on contract to provide concurrent test, training and operations support services for MDA.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AegisBallistic Missile DefenseBMDGovconintegrated research and development for enterprise solutionsIRESjacobslive flight testMDAMissile Defense AgencySM-6 Dual II SWUPStandard Missile-6 Dual II

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Nauticus Clears Phase 1 of Autonomous Mine Countermeasure Robot Development for DIU, Marine Corps - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Nauticus Clears Phase 1 of Autonomous Mine Countermeasure Robot Development for DIU, Marine Corps
Cigent Unveils Storage Device With Ransomware Prevention Functions; Seagate's William Downer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cigent Unveils Storage Device With Ransomware Prevention Functions; Seagate’s William Downer Quoted