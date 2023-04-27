Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Visits CIA to Hand Over Wash100 Awards to Jennifer Ewbank, Nand Mulchandani

2023 Wash100 Award honorees Jennifer Ewbank, CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation, and Nand Mulchandani, chief technology officer, were presented with their plaques by Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.

Garrettson paid a visit to the CIA headquarters during the final weeks of the Wash100 popular vote competition.

Ewbank received her second consecutive Wash100 award for advocating public-private collaboration to strengthen U.S. intelligence cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. To learn more about her accomplishments, read her full Wash100 profile here.

Mulchandani is a first-time Wash100 inductee, who captured Executive Mosaic’s interest with his vision to create a comprehensive technology strategy through the combined capabilities of CIA technologists, domain experts and industry partners. His full Wash100 profile is available here.

