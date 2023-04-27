Joby Aviation Books $55M Air Force Contract Extension for eVTOL Aircraft Delivery

Joby Aviation will deliver up to nine electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to the U.S. Air Force and other federal agencies under a $55 million Agility Prime contract extension, bringing the potential contract value to $131 million.

The transportation company said Tuesday that under the award, Joby will turn over two zero operating emissions aircraft to the Edwards Air Force Base by early 2024.

Stationed at the U.S. military base, the electric air taxi will be subjected to tests for potential logistics applications such as cargo and passenger transport.

According to JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, the Agility Prime contract demonstrates how public-private partnerships can deliver pioneering technology.

“Our defense partners have also provided us with high-impact support as we prepare for commercial operations in 2025,” he added.

Formed in 2020, the Agility Prime initiative aims to collaborate on the development of eVTOL aircraft for the commercial market.