Former HPE Exec John Philips Assumes Federal Sales VP Post at MixMode

John Phillips, an industry veteran who previously served at IronNet Cybersecurity and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, was named vice president of federal sales at network security company MixMode.

In his new role, Phillips will oversee the growth of MixMode’s federal business and the adoption of its artificial intelligence-powered platform by federal partners, the company said Wednesday.

Phillips previously served as public sector vice president at Tricentis. He also held the same roles at Viptela and IronNet Cybersecurity. At HPE, he was vice president for public sector security products.

John Keister, CEO of MixMode, said Phillips’ track record in assisting federal partners in platform adoption will help MixMode reach its goals. “We believe that the federal opportunity is going to continue to grow in tandem with the exploding demand for scalable, intelligent and highly efficient cybersecurity solutions.”