Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative Adds Fortinet to Roster of Cybersecurity Partners

Fortinet has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-established Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative in line with the company’s commitment to enhancing the security posture and cybersecurity resilience of the United States.

The cybersecurity company said Tuesday it will leverage its expertise, including threat research from its FortiGuard Labs platform, to offer timely and actional threat intelligence and cyber practices in risk prevention and cyber threat mitigation.

“Fortinet has a long track record of supporting mission-critical public-private partnerships and we look forward to collaborating with JCDC and sharing our expertise in cybersecurity, our broad visibility into threat activity, and the actionable threat intelligence we generate,” said Ken Xie, founder, chairman and CEO of Fortinet.

Formed in 2021 by CISA, the JCDC aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, prioritize measures and cut down reactive responses to security threats to the U.S. government.