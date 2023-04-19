in Cybersecurity, News

Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative Adds Fortinet to Roster of Cybersecurity Partners

Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative Adds Fortinet to Roster of Cybersecurity Partners - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Fortinet has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-established Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative in line with the company’s commitment to enhancing the security posture and cybersecurity resilience of the United States.

The cybersecurity company said Tuesday it will leverage its expertise, including threat research from its FortiGuard Labs platform, to offer timely and actional threat intelligence and cyber practices in risk prevention and cyber threat mitigation. 

“Fortinet has a long track record of supporting mission-critical public-private partnerships and we look forward to collaborating with JCDC and sharing our expertise in cybersecurity, our broad visibility into threat activity, and the actionable threat intelligence we generate,” said Ken Xie, founder, chairman and CEO of Fortinet.

Formed in 2021 by CISA, the JCDC aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, prioritize measures and cut down reactive responses to security threats to the U.S. government. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

CISACybersecuritycybersecurity and infrastructure security agencyFortiGuard LabsfortinetGovconJoint Cyber Defense CollaborativeKen Xie

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Carahsoft Adds Okta for US Military Identity Environment to ESI Offerings; Steve Jacyna Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft Adds Okta for US Military Identity Environment to ESI Offerings; Steve Jacyna Quoted
SAIC to Distribute GomSpace Satellites in Americas Market - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC to Distribute GomSpace Satellites in Americas Market