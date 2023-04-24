in News, Space

Jonathan Moneymaker: BlueHalo Developing Mobile Phased Array Antenna for Space Force’s Procurement Arm

Jonathan Moneymaker: BlueHalo Developing Mobile Phased Array Antenna for Space Force's Procurement Arm - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the Space Rapid Capabilities Office under the U.S. Space Force will be the first customer of the company’s mobile electronic phased array antenna in support of the Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource program, SpaceNews reported Saturday.

According to Moneymaker, the BlueHalo antenna, dubbed Badger, is now under the development phase and will be produced at an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based facility.

SCAR is an eight-year program that seeks to update the Satellite Control Network of ground terminals used for monitoring U.S. intelligence and military satellites in geostationary Earth orbit.

In May 2022, BlueHalo secured a $1.4 billion other transaction agreement from RCO to upgrade a dozen military ground stations with modern platforms.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is supplying OpenSpace, a software-based ground control system, as BlueHalo’s primary subcontractor on the SCAR program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

BadgerBlueHaloGovconjonathan moneymakerKratos Defense Security Solutionsmobile phased array antennaopenspaceOTAother transaction agreementRCOSatellite Communications Augmentation Resourcesatellite control networkSCARSCNspace forceSpace Rapid Capabilities Office

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Watch: How to Vote Today for Your GovCon Champion - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Watch: How to Vote Today for Your GovCon Champion
General Dynamics Unit to Continue Navy HR Management System Support Under $96M Deal - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Unit to Continue Navy HR Management System Support Under $96M Deal