Jonathan Moneymaker: BlueHalo Developing Mobile Phased Array Antenna for Space Force’s Procurement Arm

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the Space Rapid Capabilities Office under the U.S. Space Force will be the first customer of the company’s mobile electronic phased array antenna in support of the Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource program, SpaceNews reported Saturday.

According to Moneymaker, the BlueHalo antenna, dubbed Badger, is now under the development phase and will be produced at an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based facility.

SCAR is an eight-year program that seeks to update the Satellite Control Network of ground terminals used for monitoring U.S. intelligence and military satellites in geostationary Earth orbit.

In May 2022, BlueHalo secured a $1.4 billion other transaction agreement from RCO to upgrade a dozen military ground stations with modern platforms.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is supplying OpenSpace, a software-based ground control system, as BlueHalo’s primary subcontractor on the SCAR program.