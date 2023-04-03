in Contract Awards, News

Kleos Space Secures NRO Commercial Enhancement Contract Option

The National Reconnaissance Office awarded a contract option to Kleos Space under the Strategic Commercial Enhancements broad agency announcement framework. 

Under the second stage award, Kleos will optimize the capacity of its radio frequency geolocation data over land and water to modernize existing capabilities while ensuring ease of shareability of products across the United States, the Kleos Space S.A. unit said Monday. 

The stage one deal included modeling and simulating the satellite company’s capabilities to support current and future commercial radio frequency reconnaissance needs of the government. 

NRO also exercised an option for future purchases of Kleos data and products to assist in development and experimentation.

Written by Regina Garcia

