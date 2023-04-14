Kratos Subcontracted to Handle DOD Tactical Platform Training System Upgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a $20 million subcontract to provide concurrency upgrades on multiple ground tactical platform maintenance training systems for the Defense Department.

The technology company said Thursday the contract was awarded by an unnamed prime contractor of the DOD.

The award builds on Kratos’ over two-decade history of supporting DOD and allied militaries.

Jose Diaz, senior vice president at Kratos Training Solutions, said the company is committed to continuing support for the DOD through the maintenance training system upgrades.

Further details on the contract were not disclosed due to customer, competitive, security-related and other considerations.

Kratos develops and fields transformative systems, products and solutions for the United States National Security and other global commercial enterprises.