in Contract Awards, News

Kratos Subcontracted to Handle DOD Tactical Platform Training System Upgrades

Image Title: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Source: Twitter
Kratos Subcontracted to Handle DOD Tactical Platform Training System Upgrades - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a $20 million subcontract to provide concurrency upgrades on multiple ground tactical platform maintenance training systems for the Defense Department. 

The technology company said Thursday the contract was awarded by an unnamed prime contractor of the DOD. 

The award builds on Kratos’ over two-decade history of supporting DOD and allied militaries.

Jose Diaz, senior vice president at Kratos Training Solutions, said the company is committed to continuing support for the DOD through the maintenance training system upgrades. 

Further details on the contract were not disclosed due to customer, competitive, security-related and other considerations. 

Kratos develops and fields transformative systems, products and solutions for the United States National Security and other global commercial enterprises.  

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

concurrency upgradecontract awardDefense DepartmentDODGovconJose DiazKratos Defense Security Solutionsmultiple ground tactical platform

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Boeing Reveals Military Satcom Satellite Design With Tactical Payload - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Reveals Military Satcom Satellite Design With Tactical Payload
NOAA Overviews Plan for Emerging Tech Feasibility Studies With Industry - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NOAA Overviews Plan for Emerging Tech Feasibility Studies With Industry