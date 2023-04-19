L3Harris Receives NASA Contract for SLS Rocket Booster Support

L3Harris Technologies will work on enhancing the performance of Northrop Grumman-manufactured solid rocket boosters that will be used for NASA’s upcoming Space Launch System Block 2 flights.

Under a $27 million contract, L3 Harris will provide avionics, including system control performance, to tackle booster obsolescence and environmental impacts to ensure the safety of the first two minutes of flight, the company said Tuesday.

The contract supports the space agency’s Space Launch System Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension program and ultimately, NASA’s Artemis missions.

The upgraded boosters provide over 75 percent of the rocket’s thrust, according to Kristin Houston, president of electro-optical at L3Harris. She added that it will benefit future crewed lunar campaigns, science missions and the eventual landing of humans on Mars.