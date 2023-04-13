in News, Space

L3Harris, Sidus Space Enter Mentor-Protege Agreement

Sidus Space will collaborate with L3Harris Technologies for a year under the Department of Defense’s Mentor-Protege Program.

Sidus Space said Tuesday the MPP is intended to bolster the commercial satellite company’s functions within the DOD supplier base to help make space data accessible and usable to a wide range of clients, with support from the larger defense contractor.

“We look forward to capitalizing on opportunities for process improvements as we work with L3Harris on various assessments and benchmarking initiatives, gaining valuable large company perspective that will benefit our team as we scale operations in the quarters and years ahead,” said Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

Craig added that the Florida-based space services provider is aiming to boost its satellite and space-based data offerings through the program.

The partnership between Sidus Space and L3Harris will run through March 31, 2024.

More than 190 businesses have received support via the MPP over the last five years to fill gaps in the military’s supply chain.

Written by Kacey Roberts

