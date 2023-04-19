in News, Technology

Latest Raytheon Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Variant Completes Functional Configuration Audit

AIM-120D-3 missile/Raytheon Technologies
Latest Raytheon Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Variant Completes Functional Configuration Audit - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies is set to field the latest variant of its Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile weapon system for the U.S. Air Force and Navy following the completion of a functional configuration audit.

The AMRAAM AIM-120D-3 variant completed the audit after undergoing captive carry and platform bench testing and conducting a series of live firings from various Air Force and Navy platforms, Raytheon said Tuesday.

The missile includes the System Improvement Program-3F software and incorporates form-fit-function hardware refresh.

“The AIM-120D-3 takes the known and trusted AMRAAM to the next level to meet the evolving needs of the warfighter and combatant commanders,” said Paul Ferraro, president of air power at Raytheon’s missiles and defense segment.

In May 2021, a joint Air Force-Navy program office fired the AIM-120D-3 missile from an F/A-18F Super Hornet jet as part of a live fire demonstration at Point Mugu Sea Test Range in California.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AIM-120D-3AMRAAMFunctional Configuration AuditGovconPaul Ferraroraytheon technologiesU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Clint Crosier: 14 Global Startups Selected for 2023 AWS Space Accelerator - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Clint Crosier: 14 Global Startups Selected for 2023 AWS Space Accelerator
L3Harris Receives NASA Contract for SLS Rocket Booster Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
L3Harris Receives NASA Contract for SLS Rocket Booster Support