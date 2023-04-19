Latest Raytheon Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Variant Completes Functional Configuration Audit

Raytheon Technologies is set to field the latest variant of its Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile weapon system for the U.S. Air Force and Navy following the completion of a functional configuration audit.

The AMRAAM AIM-120D-3 variant completed the audit after undergoing captive carry and platform bench testing and conducting a series of live firings from various Air Force and Navy platforms, Raytheon said Tuesday.

The missile includes the System Improvement Program-3F software and incorporates form-fit-function hardware refresh.

“The AIM-120D-3 takes the known and trusted AMRAAM to the next level to meet the evolving needs of the warfighter and combatant commanders,” said Paul Ferraro, president of air power at Raytheon’s missiles and defense segment.

In May 2021, a joint Air Force-Navy program office fired the AIM-120D-3 missile from an F/A-18F Super Hornet jet as part of a live fire demonstration at Point Mugu Sea Test Range in California.