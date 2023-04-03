Leidos-led Partnership Deploys Additional Health Record Systems; Liz Porter Quoted

A Leidos-spearheaded partnership for defense health has delivered additional military electronic health record systems to 14,000 clinicians and providers across the national capital region.

The partnership delivered the MHS GENESIS to nine parent military treatment facilities in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Friday.

“Our team continues to successfully deploy MHS GENESIS and we are progressing toward full deployment within the continental U.S. and globally,” said Liz Porter, president of health group at Leidos.

The latest deployment brings the electronic health record system operating at more than 2,700 locations, reaching 6.6 million beneficiaries of the Defense Department.

The MHS GENESIS was designed and deployed by the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health and is currently being deployed across the country and overseas in 23 waves.

